BEACON for Adult Literacy to host Virtual Walkathon for Literacy

BEACON for Adult Literacy, a non-profit community-based literacy organization, is hosting a Virtual Walkathon for Literacy from April 10-30, 2021.

The Walk will benefit BEACON’s programs which provide English classes, U.S. Citizenship exam preparation, and job readiness skills training to adults in our community. Its mission is, “To empower adult language learners in Prince William County to meet their personal and professional goals.”

“I see our students’ efforts to continue learning during these times as an example of hopeful perseverance and strength that I want to support,” says Theresa Brenner, BEACON’s Board Chair. “I hope others will join us in supporting our students so they can realize their education and employment goals and make a positive contribution to the community.”

Show your support of adult literacy by participating in our Walk for Literacy, April 10 – 30, 2021. Run, walk, or crawl 5k to raise funds for BEACON for Adult Literacy.

Sign up to receive the latest updates at BeaconLiteracy.org/Get-Involved/Walkathon/. For more about sponsorship opportunities, or to donate to BEACON’s program, please visit BeaconLiteracy.org.

BEACON for Adult Literacy is a proud member of the Greater Washington Catalogue for Philanthropy’s 2020-21 class recognizing our organization as “one of the best” local nonprofits.