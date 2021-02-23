6 displaced, cats killed after house fire near Fredericksburg

Just after 5 p.m. on Monday, February 22, units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) responded for a reported structure fire in the 600 block of West Rocky Run Road in the southern part of the county, near Fredericksburg.

First arriving units arrived seven minutes later to find smoke coming from all sides of a single-family home.

All of the occupants who were home at the time self-evacuated prior to the arrival of units and denied any injury. Several animals were removed from the house prior to arrival as well.

Crews had to use rural water supply methods due to the location of the residence and brought the fire under control in approximately 12 minutes, but remained on scene for further clean-up efforts.

Through the course of their searching, crews discovered multiple felines who were deceased as a result of the fire. No firefighter injuries were reported.

SCFR crews were assisted on scene by Fauquier County Fire and Rescue, the Fredericksburg Fire Department, Stafford County Animal Control, and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Units from Quantico Fire and Emergency Services as well as Prince William Fire and Rescue assisted in filling stations and responding to calls throughout Stafford County.

Two adults and four children were displaced as a result of the fire. The cause fire has been determined to be accidental and electrical in nature.