Woodbridge man charged after found asleep at wheel, sheriff says

ASSAULT

STAFFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DAILY INCIDENT REPORT RELEASE DATE: FEBRUARY 22, 2021

Clint Lane, 2/20, 7:21 p.m. The victim reported she was in a verbal altercation with the suspect, Carl Stewart, 56, of Fredericksburg, when he struck her multiple times in the face. The victim sustained minor injuries. Stewart was arrested for assault and held on a $1,500 unsecured bond.

DUI

I-95 North & Jefferson Davis Highway, 2/19, 6:58 p.m. Deputy D.S. Jett stopped a vehicle for speeding. The driver, Abigail Chicas, 27, of Stafford, had glassy eyes. Field sobriety tests were administered and she was arrested. Chicas was charged with driving under the influence-2nd offense. She was held on a $1,500 secured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Foxwood Drive, 2/21, 9:18 p.m. Deputy F.A. Martinez responded for a report of an accident. The deputy learned the suspect, Ismael Sanchez Orellana, 43, of Annandale, had crossed over into the oncoming traffic lane striking the victim’s vehicle head-on. Sanchez Orellana smelled of alcoholic beverages and had glassy eyes. Field sobriety tests were administered and Sanchez Orellana was arrested. He was charged with driving under the influence-2nd offense in 5 years and driving on a revoked license. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

TRAFFIC OFFENSE

1005 Stafford Market Place, Panera, 2/19, 8:32 p.m. Deputy G.P. McCaulley responded for a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputy found the suspect’s vehicle stopped in the lane of travel inside the parking lot. The driver was asleep behind the wheel. The driver awoke and he was identified as Kenneth Wynn, 50, of Woodbridge. It was learned Wynn’s license was revoked and he is a habitual offender. Wynn was arrested for driving with a revoked license-habitual offender. He was held on a $1,500 secured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

TRESPASSING

595 Warrenton Road, Sleep Inn, 2/20, 1:44 p.m. The business reported the suspect, Jessica Pezzlo, 42, of Fredericksburg, was refusing to pay her bill and leave the motel. Deputy J.W. Hutcheson responded and told Pezzlo numerous times she needed to leave. Pezzlo refused and she was arrested for trespassing. She was held on a $1,000 secured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

FRAUD

Scroggins Lane, 2/20, 3:39 p.m. The victim reported he was contacted by someone claiming to be a representative of DirecTV. The caller told the victim he was eligible for a discount on services. To claim the discount the victim was told to purchase $375 worth of eBay gift cards. The victim complied and sent the card information the caller. The victim later discovered it was a scam.