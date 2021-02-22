School zone signs to flash again in Prince William

The Prince William County Police Department reminds motorists to obey the flashing lights that indicate lower speeds for school zones as County schools reopen more fully to students.

The School Board voted to return to in-school instruction on February 24 and 25 for students in grades 4, 5, 6 and 9. Students in grades 7, 8, 10 11, and 12 will return to in-school on March 2 and 3.

Virginia law states that school zone lights come on 1/2-hour before the school’s first bell (a.m. and p.m.) and go off 1/2-hour after the first bell during the regular school year as well as during summer school.

The Prince William County Police Department reminds motorists to obey all traffic signs and signals and to use caution while driving through school zones or approaching stopped school buses that have their lights activated.