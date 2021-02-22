Route 1 renaming town hall is Wednesday

Prince William County invites you to attend a virtual information session regarding the Route 1 Renaming project on Feb. 24, 2021, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Since 2019, local jurisdictions in Northern Virginia have undertaken efforts to rename Route 1 as Richmond Highway. Realizing it was time for a change in Prince William County, in September 2020, the Board of County Supervisors approved a resolution to request that the Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) change the name of Route 1 in Prince William County from Jefferson Davis Highway. On Nov. 24, 2020, CTB unanimously approved the request to rename Route 1 in Prince William County to Richmond Highway.

As the County moves forward with the name change process, public engagement is a central focus in this effort. This informational meeting will inform residents and businesses, specifically those impacted, of the project background, efforts to date, status, and next steps. The public is invited to ask questions after the presentation and to provide feedback.

The county will ensure that the public stays informed throughout the process with additional virtual town halls, mailings, and a dedicated project webpage. This also includes reaching out to impacted business owners and residents to make this transition as smooth as possible. The project is expected to take up to two years to fully implement. Please know there is time to prepare business owners and residents for this change, and it is the commitment of the County to minimize the impact as much as possible.

The county will post a recording of this meeting and the accompanying presentation on the project webpage.