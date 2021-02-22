Jackson to lead FREDTransit bus service in Fredericksburg, Stafford

There’s a new leader at Fredericksburg Regional Transit (FREDTransit), the local bus service that carries passengers on routes in Fredericksburg City and Stafford County.
Jamie Jackson will assume the dual leadership role, working both as director of FREDTransit and managing all of the transportation-related operations for the city.
Jackson has worked for the city since March 2020. Before taking that job, Jackson worked in Hampton Roads.
Fredericksburg posted a press release about Jackson’s promotion.
City Manager Tim Baroody announced today that FRED Transit Director Jamie Jackson will assume additional leadership responsibilities for transportation issues previously held by the City’s Transportation Administrator. Ms. Jackson will now manage both FRED Transit and Transportation for the City.
Ms. Jackson’s duties will include management of transportation projects which are funded by VDOT and the Federal Highway Administration and administered by the City. Additionally, she will be representing the City on Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Association (FAMPO) staff committees, participating in transportation planning, project management, and trail/pedestrian advancements.
“As an organization, we work to live our City Values daily – specifically in this case: Agile Innovation and Unwavering Stewardship. We are always working to discover better ways to deliver services and manage the City’s resources to the best of our ability,” said Baroody. “Ms. Jackson’s role as Director of Fred Transit will continue, and we are looking forward to her leadership as manager of Fredericksburg’s transportation projects as well.” Jackson, who has been with FRED Transit since March 2020, will be assisted with her new responsibilities during a transition period over the coming months by other members of the City staff. Previously, Ms. Jackson served as director of transit development for Hampton Roads Transit and before that as deputy executive director of the Williamsburg Area Transit Authority.
For more information about the City’s transportation projects, or FRED Transit Services, please visit www.fredericksburgva.gov or call 540-372-1222.