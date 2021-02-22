Jackson to lead FREDTransit bus service in Fredericksburg, Stafford

There’s a new leader at Fredericksburg Regional Transit (FREDTransit), the local bus service that carries passengers on routes in Fredericksburg City and Stafford County.

Jamie Jackson will assume the dual leadership role, working both as director of FREDTransit and managing all of the transportation-related operations for the city.

Jackson has worked for the city since March 2020. Before taking that job, Jackson worked in Hampton Roads.

Fredericksburg posted a press release about Jackson’s promotion.