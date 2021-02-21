Prince William police offer summer internship

Are you a college student looking for a summer internship?

The Prince William County Police Department is seeking qualified college students for unpaid internships for the summer of 2021. Positions are available at a variety of divisions and locations within the Police Department. The application period is March 1–8, 2021.

Students must complete and/or provide the following at the time of their application submission:

• Online Application

• Cover letter (addressed to Police Personnel Manager) with the following information – credit hours to be obtained; internship hours required by the college; and college reporting requirements (evaluations, special projects, etc.).

• Letter(s) of recommendation from college faculty member(s). Minimum of 1 letter required.

• College/university transcript

Minimum qualifications for a Police Department internship:

• Must be at least 18 years of age

• Preferably in junior/senior year of college

• Must be in good academic standing

• Valid driver’s license (with no more than six demerit points)

• Must not have been convicted or pled guilty/no contest to a felony, or any offense that would be a felony if committed in the state of Virginia.

• Must not have been convicted of a misdemeanor of a serious nature that reflects moral turpitude or indicates a tendency to disregard the law.

For more information, please visit our website at joinpwcpd.org