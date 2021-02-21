Prince William County home sales up in January

The REALTOR Association of Prince William (PWAR) has gathered Prince William County’s most recent market statistics, generated by SmartCharts, an affiliate website of Showing Time. The market statistics are gathered through data provided by Bright MLS, which serves as the multiple listing service for Prince William County.

A total of 554 homes were sold in January 2021, a great increase of 33.2 percent compared to January 2020 at 416. The number of contracts pending saw another increase of 5.4 percent year-over-year, from 691 to 728.

New listings also showed an increase year-over-year, with 632 new listings, as opposed to 606 in January 2020. There were also fewer active listings available this year with 205 active listings in January 2021, compared to 515 in 2020.

The median sold price of homes saw a rise in January, increasing 11.4 percent to $402,000 as compared to $361,000 last year. The average number of days on the market reduced to 12 in January 2021, as opposed to 37 in 2020.

To review January’s market statistics, visit our website.

The REALTOR Association of Prince William (PWAR) is the largest professional trade association in Prince William County, representing approximately 2,000 REALTORS engaged in the residential and commercial real estate business. PWAR serves as an advocate for home-ownership and homeowners and represents the interests of property owners in Prince William County.