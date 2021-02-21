Occoquan river clean up planned for April

Due to continued restrictions, and for the safety of our volunteers, we are dividing attending groups into time slots.

Pre-registration will be mandatory and time slots will be on a first come first serve basis.

These 30 minute time slots are limited to 10 registrants at a time. By doing so, we avoid standing in line at the signup stations, where gloves, bags, and grabbers will be handed out. Masks will also be mandatory and the 6 feet apart rule applies. Please note the time slots are only for sign in. You can pick up trash until noon.

How do I sign up?

A. Visit our website’s main page to see what time slots are available. friendsoftheoccoquan.org

B. Choose a location and time no later than April 2, 2021 .

C. Email us at [email protected] with the following information:

1. Location/Time Slot

2. First and last names of the volunteers in your group

3. Contact number and email address

4. Do you need a community service letter? Please include your name and mailing address.

Refreshments will be in a grab-and-go style and will include packaged snacks and bottled drinks.

Please wear sturdy shoes and your masks.

There is no rain date for this event. In case of inclement weather please check the FOTO website or Facebook page for updates.

Saturday, April 10, 9 am to noon

Lake Ridge Marina

Contact: Renate Vanegas 703-674-6659

Town of Occoquan

Contact: Julie Little 703-491-2168

Occoquan Regional Park

Contact: Alex Vanegas 703-674-7847

Saturday, April 17, 9 am to noon

Fountainhead Regional Park

Bull Run Marina

Contact: Sonia Monson 703-581-5487

Get out with your family or friends and do your part in keeping the source of our drinking water pristine.