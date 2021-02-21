FredNats release 2021 game schedule, will finally play at new ballpark

The inaugural season for the Fredericksburg Nationals will feature 10 home stands hosting 60 home games and 10 road game series consisting of 60 games against teams in the newly formed Low-A East League.

The Minor League Baseball season will start on Tuesday, May 4, and end on Sunday, September 19. Series will be made up of six games from Tuesday to Sunday each week.

The FredNats will kick off the 2021 season on the road with a six-game series against the Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians) in Lynchburg, Virginia from May 4 to May 9. The FredNats will then return to Fredericksburg for their first official games played in their new ballpark with a home stand against the Delmarva Shorebirds (Baltimore Orioles) from May 11 to May 16.

There will be 10 home stands with three series against the Delmarva Shorebirds (Baltimore Orioles) of Salisbury, MD, three series against the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) of Salem, VA, two series against the Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians) of Lynchburg, VA, one series against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox) from Kannapolis, NC, and one series against the Carolina Mudcats (Milwaukee Brewers) of Zebulon, NC.

Notably, the FredNats will only play the Down East Wood Ducks (Texas Rangers) in Kinston, NC and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros) in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The FredNats will host a game against the Lynchburg Hillcats on Sunday, June 20 for Father’s Day and host a home stand against the Salem Red Sox for the entire Independence Day Weekend from June 29 to July 4.

The 2021 season will close at the FredNats’ ballpark with a homestand against the Lynchburg Hillcats from September 14 to September 19.

The Fredericksburg Nationals will face off against the other Low- A East League teams in the following order of appearance:

Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians): 12 at home, 12 on the road

Delmarva Shorebirds (Baltimore Orioles): 18 at home, 18 on the road

Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox): 18 at home, 18 on the road

Down East Wood Ducks (Texas Rangers): six on the road

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox): six at home

Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros): six on the road

Carolina Mudcats (Milwaukee Brewers): six at home

Game times and the promo schedule for the 2021 season will be announced at a later date. Dates are subject to change.

The full 2021 schedule may be downloaded here or viewed below.

The 2021 season will be the 43rd season for the franchise and 16th season as an affiliate of the Washington Nationals but the first under their new name, the Fredericksburg Nationals.