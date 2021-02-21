Chain-reaction crash on I-95 injures 4

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper R. Aldrich is investigating a chain-reaction crash in Spotsylvania County.

The crash occurred Friday, Feb. 19, at 3:05 p.m. on Interstate 95 at the 121 mile-marker, near Thornburg.

A VDOT-contracted mobile pothole repair crew was working in the right southbound lane of I-95. The first of four chartered passenger buses traveling together stopped in the travel lane for the highway work crew.

However, the second bus was unable to stop in time and struck the first bus, which caused a chain-reaction crash involving a total of five vehicles (to include the first two).

One driver and three passengers suffered minor injuries in the crash and were all transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.