Manassas leaders say no to U.S. flags on utility poles, kill pilot program

U.S. flags won’t be flying on utility poles in Manassas neighborhoods, after all.

City leaders on Saturday quashed a pilot program that would have expanded the city’s flag ordinance to include residential neighborhood streets. For the first time, Old Glory would be allowed to hang on city-owned utility poles in those neighborhoods, the same as it does downtown.

Under the plan, the city would agree to hang the flags. Residents would have needed to submit a petition with at least 60% approval from the street residents.

The residents would have had to agree to pay the cost to hang the flags.

The decision comes after city resident Greg Neiss, last fall, hung multiple U.S. flags on light poles on his street, Clover Hill Road. The former Marine told PLN he raised the flags to cheer up his neighbors during the pandemic. Ultimately, the city made Neiss take down the flags.

Neiss earned regional press coverage for his efforts. Multiple residents also voiced support for Neiss during a town hall meeting at Manassas Regional Airport. Afterward, the city began working on the details of the pilot program.

Councilwoman Pamela Sebesky shot down the idea during a special City Council meeting today. If all street residents were not on board with hanging flags, then the city could incur the cost to hang the flags, Sebesky warned.

The city government should not be in the business of governing flags on utility poles, added Councilman Mark Wolfe.

“We are talking about a situation where if I’m one of the 40% [of residents who live on a street] that doesn’t sign up for [the flag program] I’m branded unpatriotic,” said Wolfe. “I don’t agree with this.”

The flag program did have support from councilmembers Ralph Smith and Theresa Coates Ellis.

“I think we should do a pilot program for that street… and see how it goes,” said Coates Ellis. “We have it downtown already.”

“Well, take them off the poles downtown. I’m good with that,” replied Sebesky.

The council killed the program in a 4-2 vote. If it had passed, the city would have required residents to wait until spring to hang the flags and pull them down for winter.

Deputy City Manager Bryan Foster also floated the idea of requiring residents to get approval from the city each year before flags are hung.