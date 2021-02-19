Traffic stoppages expected in area of Chatham Bridge

Trucks delivering new bridge beams for the reconstruction of Chatham Bridge will briefly stop traffic near the Sophia Street and William Street intersection in the City of Fredericksburg on several dates in February and March.

Traffic will be stopped for no more than 15-minute intervals, and for no more than several intervals on each delivery day. All deliveries will occur between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Bridge beams will be delivered on the following dates:

Monday, Feb. 22

Thursday, Feb. 25

Friday, Feb. 26

Monday, March 1 – Thursday, March 4 (daily)

Temporary no-parking signs will be posted for these dates and times to allow trucks to maneuver into the work zone.

Construction is on schedule to reopen the Route 3 Business bridge over the Rappahannock River to pedestrian and vehicle traffic in October 2021. Periodic single-lane closures and construction activities will continue through April 2022, when all work will be complete.

The new bridge will be slightly wider and will have a pedestrian path separated from traffic.

Learn more about the $23.4 million Chatham Bridge improvement project between Stafford County and Fredericksburg on our project page, and view the work zone construction camera.