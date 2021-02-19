Marine Corps museum to stream ‘ Iwo Jima: From Combat to Comrades’

The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation is offering virtual showings of Iwo Jima: From Combat to Comrades from February 19-23.

The Foundation is holding this event in honor of the 76th Anniversary of Iwo Jima, one of the most vital and bloody battles in Marine Corps history.

The documentary, produced by Arnold Shapiro Productions, allows viewers to experience both sides of the iconic battle.

The dual stories are told through a historic reunion as former warriors set foot once again on the black sands of Iwo Jima, this time together. A chance to hear from the only Japanese survivor able to make the return trip, this captivating film travels back through time to 1945 and allows everyone to share in a moment of remembrance.

The Foundation thanks documentary producer Arnold Shapiro who made this special documentary streaming possible.

The event is online at marineheritage.org/medalofhonortheater. Streaming tickets are $5.