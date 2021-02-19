Hit and runs reported on Route 1 in Stafford County

Jefferson Davis Highway & Garrisonville Road, 2/18, 12:10 a.m. Deputy C.T. Richardson observed a vehicle speeding. As the deputy attempted to turn around and catch-up to the vehicle, the vehicle accelerated. The deputy then lost sight of the vehicle. Shortly later, deputies were dispatched to a hit and run. The victim advised the suspect vehicle sideswiped her vehicle and left without stopping. It is believed the suspect vehicle is the same vehicle Deputy Richardson observed speeding. The suspect vehicle is a tan or gray Honda sedan.

Telegraph Road & Jefferson Davis Highway, 2/18, 8:03 p.m. The victim reported he was driving southbound on Jefferson Davis Highway when a truck side swiped his vehicle. The driver’s side mirror was struck and damaged. The suspect vehicle is a white Ford F-250.