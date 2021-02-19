Burglars break into Woodbridge grocery and sandwich shops

A restaurant and a grocery store were the targets of burglars on Thursday, Feb. 18.
Two businesses on Build America Drive, off Route 1 in Woodbridge, were broken into.
Prince Willliam police provided more details about the crimes.
Commercial Burglaries – On February 18 at 4:14AM, officers responded to Abugida Ethiopian Cuisine located at 14804 Build America Dr. in Woodbridge to investigate an alarm activation.
Upon arrival, officers observed the front glass door was shattered. In addition, officers observed the front doors of the two adjacent businesses, Real Taste Chicken & Subs and Ali Grocery & Halal Meats, were also shattered in a similar manner. The investigation revealed that entry was made through the front doors of the businesses after the suspect(s) used a brick to shatter the glass.
A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect(s) who were not located. The cash registers inside each business appear to have been tampered with. At this time, no property has been reported missing.