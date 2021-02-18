Wheel hubs pilfered from auto auction

LARCENY

120 Auction Drive, Manheim Auto Auction, 2/17, 5:35 p.m. The victim reported a wheel hub was stolen from his trailer while it was parked at the business. The theft is believed to have occurred between 5 p.m. on February 12 and 5:30 p.m. on February 17.

VANDALISM

Lendall Lane, 2/17, 5:35 p.m. The victim reported his mailbox was vandalized. The mailbox and post were knocked over. The incident is believed to have occurred between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. on February 17.

HIT AND RUN

60 Prosperity Lane, Patient First, 2/17, 10:33 a.m. The victim reported she parked her vehicle at the business at 8:55 a.m. and upon returning to the vehicle at 10:30 a.m. she discovered the vehicle had been damaged. It appeared the suspect backed into the vehicle causing damage to the bumper.

Pribble Lane, 2/17, 1:12 p.m. Several mailboxes were reported struck. The investigation revealed several connected mailboxes had been backed into and were laying on the ground. The incident is believed to have occurred between 4 p.m. on February 16 and 6:45 a.m. on February 17.