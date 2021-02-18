Snow leads to modified OmniRide service today

OmniRide is running limited service today during the winter storm impacting our region.
This morning under its emergency service plan, OmniRide took passengers from points in Prince William and Stafford counties, and Manassas to Metro stations in Springfield and Tyson’s Corner.
There are also changes for the afternoon commute, as outlined below by OmniRide.
Please note a change in the PM Schedule:
• In the PM, buses will begin service from the Metro Stations at 1 p.m.
*Metro Express buses will operate according to published schedules; however, road conditions may cause delays.
*East-West Express buses will operate according to published schedules; however, road conditions may cause delays. If conditions warrant, bus services may end before their regularly scheduled times.
To learn if bus services are suspended, watch for a Rider Express message, check the Service Update section on our home page, OmniRide.com, check for a recorded message at (703) 730-6664