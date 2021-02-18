Obituaries

Linda N. Frye

By Press Release

Linda N. Frye, 68, passed away on February 8, 2021. Linda leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 40 years, George Frye, III; their sons, George Frye, IV (Katherine) and Michael Frye; her grandchildren Brayleigh Frye, Ashlyn Frye, Patrick Frye, and Killian Frye; and two sisters Nancy Kail and Pamela Hartley. Linda will be missed by everybody she met.

A Memorial Gathering for Linda will be held on Sunday, February 21, 2021 from 3 pm to 5 pm at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Boulevard, Dale City, Virginia 22193.

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