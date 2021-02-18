Linda N. Frye, 68, passed away on February 8, 2021. Linda leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 40 years, George Frye, III; their sons, George Frye, IV (Katherine) and Michael Frye; her grandchildren Brayleigh Frye, Ashlyn Frye, Patrick Frye, and Killian Frye; and two sisters Nancy Kail and Pamela Hartley. Linda will be missed by everybody she met.

A Memorial Gathering for Linda will be held on Sunday, February 21, 2021 from 3 pm to 5 pm at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Boulevard, Dale City, Virginia 22193.