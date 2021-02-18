James C. Steward

James Carroll Steward, 76, of Woodbridge Virginia, passed away on February 12, 2021 after a short battle with Covid-19.

James was born on February 6, 1945 in Sarasota Florida. He was affectionately known to many as “JC”. After attending Pinevale High School in Valdosta Georgia, he went on to enlist in the United States Army where he served 22 years and retired as a Sergeant First Class.

Soon after retirement, he began his second career working for the United States Postal Service. He held that position until his early retirement in late 2001.

James was the loving father to 5 children: Vincent, Tamaria, Teddra, Sommer, and James. And an amazing Grandfather to Salvian, Savina, Quentin, Semaya and Samaira, and two great granddaughters Lelani and MacKenzie.

James was predeceased by his mother Beulah Mae Wood and sister Georgia Mae Statum. He is survived by his brothers Jerry Wood, George Wood (Evelyn), Eddie Wood (Gwendolyn) and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the funeral home capacity is limited to 50 individuals for funeral services. We also kindly ask that everyone in attendance please remember to social distance.