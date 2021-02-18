It’s Okras, delivered to your door, hot or cold

Okras is my favorite restaurant to visit in Downtown Manassas.

When I was working at CenterFuse, before covid, I would walk across the street and order the Cajun Chicken BLT, with just the right amount of kick. And I’d always bring something home for my wife, who loves Okra’s Shrimp and Grits.

Well, now I can get that same great Okras taste delivered to my door. And you can, too.

Visit Okras.com to order hot food now, or get Meal Bundles and Special Event Kits delivered to your home.

Order Okras today and find out why, for over 22 years, thousands keep coming back for the best in Cajun and Creole cuisine!

Uriah Kiser

Founder and Publisher

Potomac Local News