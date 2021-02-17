Winter storm updates for Thursday, Feb. 18

Here’s our full list of local school and university closings.
Check our Twitter list below, full of storm updates from local governments, utilities, and transportation agencies.
Here’s a link to the latest forecast.
Unlike the ice storm we saw over the weekend, the storm that will affect us on Thursday and Friday morning will bring a mixed bag of wintry precipitation, including snow, sleet, and freezing rain.
- Three to five inches of snow and a quarter-inch of ice are expected in Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park.
- To the south in Stafford County and Fredericksburg, one to three inches of snow is expected, along with a quarter-inch of ice accumulation.
- Overall, a winter storm warning now blankets our region until 1 a.m. Friday.