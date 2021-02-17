Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews are prepared for a major winter storm expected to bring snow and ice across most of the Commonwealth, creating the potential for widespread major impacts starting late Wednesday and continuing through Friday morning.

If there is ice or snow on the road, travel is hazardous. VDOT urges motorists to monitor local forecasts and conditions and plan ahead to avoid travel during the storm to allow crews time and space to safely treat and clear roads.

Some regions could receive heavy snowfall, and significant accumulations of ice are expected across a large portion of the state, which could result in downed trees, branches, power lines and other debris on roadways. Tree crews are on standby to assist as needed; in some areas the response is ongoing from the previous ice storm.

Crews are pretreating roads where conditions are appropriate, which assists crews at the onset of the storm by preventing ice from bonding to the road. However, salt and other treatments do not melt ice or prevent subsequent refreeze or icy conditions.

Road conditions may change rapidly and impacts will vary depending on the location. Less traveled roads, shady spots, ramps and bridges are likely to freeze first.