Snow, ice to overspread region after midnight

The region is under a winter storm warning as our next blast of winter weather is expected to move in overnight.

Three to six inches of snow could fall for portions of Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park. To the south, one to three inches of snow is expected to in Stafford County and Fredericksburg.

Snow is expected after midnight, and then precipitation is expected to change over to sleet and freezing rain.

More than 100 million Americans are now under a winter storm warning due to the coming storm The National Weather Service provided more information affects for our area.

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY… * WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Snow accumulation around 1 to 3 inches with ice accumulation from freezing rain around one-quarter of an inch. * WHERE…In Maryland, Charles County. In Virginia, Stafford and King George Counties. * WHEN…From 3 AM Thursday to 6 AM EST Friday. Snow and sleet will overspread the area between 3 and 5 AM. Precipitation will change to sleet and freezing rain Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. * IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility may be briefly reduced below one-half mile at times in snow Thursday morning with snowfall rates around one inch per hour possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.