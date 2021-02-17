Maskless bandit makes off with bag of chips

LARCENY

STAFFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DAILY INCIDENT REPORT RELEASE DATE: FEBRUARY 17, 2021

2998 Jefferson Davis Highway, 7-Eleven, 2/16, 8:59 p.m. A store employee reported a male suspect entered the store without a mask on. He took a bag of chips off of the store shelf. She advised the suspect he needed to leave unless he put on a mask. The suspect then left the store without paying for the item.

FRAUD

Forbes Street, 2/16, 9:52 a.m. The victim reported he arranged to purchase a vehicle through an online advertisement. The seller advised the vehicle would be delivered by a trucking company. The victim received a bill to purchase the vehicle and he wired $17,000 to the trucking company as payment. He never received the vehicle.