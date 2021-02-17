GOP plea Fairfax conservatives to run for office

Are there any Republicans left in Fairfax County?

Conservatives in the deep-blue county are waking up to the fact their interests are not being represented in Richmond.

A new email from the county’s Republican committee sent Tuesday night pleas residents to run for office, noting eight seats in the House of Delegates currently have no one from the GOP running to challenge the incumbent Democrat in office.

The Fairfax GOP identifies the seats with no challenger and offers to train would-be candidates on the issues, help them file the proper paperwork, and support them during their bid for office.

In November, every seat in the House of Delegates is up for grabs, and so is the governor’s mansion.

The last time a Fairfax voted a Republican into the White House was in 1988, with the election of George H.W. Bush.

Here’s a snippet from the GOP email.