Published February 17, 2021 at 1:30PM | Updated April 12, 2021 at 1:41PM

Dr. Lateef says: Why you should have a regular eye exam

Regular eye exams are an invaluable tool in maintaining your eyes’ health by detecting and preventing disease.

Some diseases develop slowly without causing pain or vision loss.

Early detection of any problems can reduce the risk of further harm and allow for a choice of treatment options.

Children should have regular tests to ensure the proper development of their vision and prevent any interference with their academic achievements.

Older adults are often at a higher risk for eye conditions such as glaucoma, macular degeneration, and cataracts.

Even if your eyes are healthy, you should still have a regular eye exam to detect any problems as soon as possible and begin necessary treatment.

Making an eye exam appointment is easy.