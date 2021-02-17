Dr. Lateef says: Why you should have a regular eye exam

Regular eye exams are an invaluable tool in maintaining your eyes’ health by detecting and preventing disease.
- Some diseases develop slowly without causing pain or vision loss.
- Early detection of any problems can reduce the risk of further harm and allow for a choice of treatment options.
Children should have regular tests to ensure the proper development of their vision and prevent any interference with their academic achievements.
- Older adults are often at a higher risk for eye conditions such as glaucoma, macular degeneration, and cataracts.
- Even if your eyes are healthy, you should still have a regular eye exam to detect any problems as soon as possible and begin necessary treatment.
Making an eye exam appointment is easy.
- You can do it TODAY by calling our friendly staff in our Woodbridge and Manassas offices at 703-494-1766 or by visiting our website LateefEye.com.