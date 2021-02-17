Armed robbery outside apartment complex near Dumfries

Armed Robbery – On February 16 at 11:00PM, officers responded to the Princeton Woods Apartments located in the 3300 block of Dry Powder Cl. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a robbery.

The victim, a 44- year-old man, reported to police that when he arrived in the parking lot of the complex, he was approached by an unknown man. The man immediately brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect fled the area on foot prior to police arriving at the location.

A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. No injuries were reported. An iPad, a Galaxy tablet, speakers, an iPhone 7, and a backpack were reported missing.

Suspect Description:

A black male, between 18-25 years old, 5’7”, with a small build

Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, dark-colored pants, and dark shoes