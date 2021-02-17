2 injured in morning house fire in Stafford County

Units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) were dispatched to a structure fire just after 6:45 on Wednesday morning on Randolph Road near the intersection of Jefferson Street, near Fredericksburg.

The first arriving units arrived less than five minutes later and reported smoke and fire coming from a single-family home. Crews brought the fire under control in approximately 15 minutes.

The single occupant of the home was transported to the hospital for injuries. There is no further word on their condition at the time of this release. A firefighter was also transported to the hospital for a minor injury.

The home is considered a total loss as a result of the fire. The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the cause of the fire. It is unknown whether smoke alarms were present and working at the time of the fire.

SCFR crews were assisted on scene by the Fredericksburg Fire Department, Spotsylvania County Fire and Rescue and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.