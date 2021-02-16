Winter storm watch, wind-chill advisories issued as next storm approaches

A winter storm watch is posted for our region as more snow and ice are in our forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday.

Before the winter weather arrives, temperatures will drop, which promoted the National Weather Service to post wind chill advisories from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for the entire region for heavy wintry precipitation starting late Wednesday night and continuing through Thursday night. Visit https://t.co/ZOlvESgJ2H for more details. #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/ieYFLd2lqL — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) February 16, 2021

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT… * WHAT…Total snow accumulations of 5 or more inches and total ice accumulations of a quarter inch or more are possible. * WHERE…The Washington, Baltimore, and Fredericksburg Metropolitan areas. * WHEN…From late Wednesday night through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

The Virginia Department of Transportation tells us it will begin pre-treating roads and highways on Wednesday morning ahead of the storm.