Winter storm watch, wind-chill advisories issued as next storm approaches

A winter storm watch is posted for our region as more snow and ice are in our forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday.
Before the winter weather arrives, temperatures will drop, which promoted the National Weather Service to post wind chill advisories from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Winter Storm Watches have been issued for the entire region for heavy wintry precipitation starting late Wednesday night and continuing through Thursday night. Visit https://t.co/ZOlvESgJ2H for more details. #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/ieYFLd2lqL
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) February 16, 2021
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…Total snow accumulations of 5 or more inches and total ice accumulations of a quarter inch or more are possible.
* WHERE…The Washington, Baltimore, and Fredericksburg Metropolitan areas.
* WHEN…From late Wednesday night through late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
The Virginia Department of Transportation tells us it will begin pre-treating roads and highways on Wednesday morning ahead of the storm.
Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews will mobilize tomorrow morning, Feb. 17 to apply pre-treatment to Interstate 95 and other primary routes in the Fredericksburg area and Northern Neck with the potential of snow and ice.
Motorists should expect brief delays on major routes, including I-95, and are urged to stay alert for this slow-moving mobile operation starting at 9 a.m. tomorrow.
Crews will begin spraying the salt brine on I-95 northbound at Exit 118/Thornburg in Spotsylvania County and travel north to Exit 150/Joplin Road in Prince William County. The trucks will then turn around at Exit 150 to pre-treat I-95 southbound to mile marker 101 in Caroline County.
Slower travel speeds are required to spray the salt water solution onto the roadway with precision and to ensure an adequate amount is absorbed in the pavement.
The brine helps prevent ice from bonding to the pavement during winter weather, which can reduce the risk of hazardous travel conditions and assists crews with snow and ice removal.
Pre-treatment does not guarantee that roads will not be slippery once precipitation arrives. Icy conditions are still possible.
VDOT will apply the brine to as many primary routes as possible tomorrow ahead of the winter weather.