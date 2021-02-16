Stafford recognizes Black History Month

Stafford’s Board of Supervisors presented a proclamation honoring Black History Month to the County’s new Diversity Advisory Coalition. Every February, Stafford issues a proclamation honoring the contributions of African Americans to Stafford County. Typically, a person or organization accepts the African American community’s proclamation.

“Stafford’s African-American history is all our history. African-Americans have been integral to the establishment of Stafford County since 1664,” said Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Crystal Vanuch. “I am delighted to present the proclamation to our new Diversity Advisory Coalition. I look forward to their future accomplishments on behalf of the citizens of Stafford County.”

Stafford’s Black citizens have helped Stafford achieve progress in the military, education, healthcare, science, technology, education and more. African American families raised the money to purchase the land upon which the Stafford Training School (now the Rowser Building) was located. They started churches in brush arbors, enriching the community’s spiritual well-being. They have worked in County government, served as volunteers, and coached our children. Stafford’s motto is “Progress Since 1664,” and this proclamation recognizes how African Americans have helped propel progress for all people.

The Diversity Coalition is a new group appointed by the Board of Supervisors to help foster diversity, equity and inclusion within Stafford County and the community. The Board sought to maintain the diversity of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation/identity, national origin, religion, physical/mental ability and other relevant classifications in their appointments. The group is led by Chairman Imam Sherif Shehata of the Rock Hill District and Larry Carmon of the Garrisonville District.