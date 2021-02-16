Road rage: Strangulation reported near I-95 at Dumfries

Strangulation – On February 14 at 6:09PM, officers began an investigation into an assault

that was reported to have occurred on I-95 north near the exit for Dumfries Road near Dumfries earlier that morning between 12:00AM and 12:30AM.

The investigation revealed that while driving north on I-95, the victim, a 33-year-old woman,and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbalaltercation thatescalated physically.

At some point during the encounter, the accused pulled the vehicle over in the above location before grabbing the victim’s throat. Eventually the accused released the victim before driving her home. The victim initially contacted the police in another jurisdiction, who then transferred the case to Prince William County police.

Following the investigation, on February 15, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Bryant KENON.

On February 16, the accused was taken into custody by members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, where he will remain until transported to Prince William County.

Arrested on February 16: [No Photo Available]

Bryant KENON, 34, of 9503 Perthway Ct. in Fredericksburg

Charged with strangulation

Court Date: Pending | Status: Awaiting transportation to Prince William County