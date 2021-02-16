Manassas to use license plate to commemorate 150th anniversary

The year 2023 marks the 150th Anniversary of the City of Manassas.

One way to celebrate this anniversary is through the creation of a special Virginia license plate featuring the city seal.

The Manassas Historic Resources Board created this special licenses plate in hopes that many of the 36,000 registered city vehicles will show their citypride by pre-purchasing a Manassas license plate.

A minimum of 350 pre-paid applications must be collected by the City before the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will issue the special license plate.

Once that threshold is met, Virginia residents will be able to purchase the license plate directly from the DMV.

The special plate will also help to raise funds for the Manassas Museum.

After 1,000 qualifying plate sales, the DMV will return $15 of every $25 collected annually to the Manassas Museum System.

The funds will help the Museum to involve the community in commemorating the City’s 150th Anniversary and share the City’s historic sites, research and collections with the region.

On April 2, 1873, when Manassas was incorporated, it was a sleepy little town of less than 2,000 people.

Now, with more than 41,000 people, the community outreach that begins this year will ensure that many voices, cultures and communities within the city will come together to celebrate the 150th Anniversary of our city.

Manassas leaders voted to become a city in 1975, shedding its designation as a town.

Manassas license plates may be purchased online.