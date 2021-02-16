Gutters leaking at Stafford fire station, county orders repairs

The situation at the Stafford Volunteer Fire Department is in the gutter.
The county will spend $33,000 to address water leaking into the building from the gutters on the building, located at 305 Mooney Drive, near the Stafford County Public Safety Center on Courthouse Road, designed to whisk water away from the structure.
The fire station is turns 12-years-old this year, and is the second-newest station in the county following a new station on Shelton Shop Road in North Stafford which opened last year.
So far, the county has more than $600,000 reserved for repairs and maintenance within its fire and rescue division.
Stafford fire and rescue spokeswoman Katie Brady has more information on the repairs.
The issue is with the gutters, and it was first discovered in the fall. Since then, we have been trying to assess the full scope of the issue and determine the best course of action forward.
At no time has there been any impact on service, operations or the health of the personnel working out of there.
The repair work will be done through our job-ordering contracting system with the allotted funds mentioned in the agenda, which will cover the cost.
Since it is a county-owned building, the volunteers are not responsible for funding it.
There is no exact start date for the repairs, but they will begin soon and are expected to take less than a month to complete.