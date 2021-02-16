Gutters leaking at Stafford fire station, county orders repairs

The situation at the Stafford Volunteer Fire Department is in the gutter.

The county will spend $33,000 to address water leaking into the building from the gutters on the building, located at 305 Mooney Drive, near the Stafford County Public Safety Center on Courthouse Road, designed to whisk water away from the structure.

The fire station is turns 12-years-old this year, and is the second-newest station in the county following a new station on Shelton Shop Road in North Stafford which opened last year.

So far, the county has more than $600,000 reserved for repairs and maintenance within its fire and rescue division.

Stafford fire and rescue spokeswoman Katie Brady has more information on the repairs.