Originals

‘Emancipation Highway’ name change bill leaves Stafford on the hook for $1.2 million

By Rick Horner
Virginia Delegate Joshua Cole (D-28, Fredericksburg, Stafford) urged people at Sunday's Black Lives Matter rally to get involved in the political process to enact social change. [Photo: Uriah Kiser/Potomac Local News]

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