Shots ring out at party in Nokesville

Shooting Investigation – On February 13 at 1:18AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 9300 block of Dawson Creek Dr in Nokesville (20181) to investigate a shots fired call.

The investigation revealed that a large party was occurring at the residence when multiple rounds were fired. Most of the attendees dispersed following the gunshots and before officers arrived at the home. Officers located several shell casings and further evidence a shooting occurred.

A police K-9 and helicopter searched the heavily wooded area in an attempt to locate anyone who may have been injured. No victims or suspects were identified or located.

Aggravated Assault – On February 15 at 12:02AM, officers responded to the Sabor Latino located at 2910 Dale Blvd in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate an assault. When officers arrived, they encountered a man who was reportedly assaulted by three unknown men while outside of the establishment.

The man sustained a severe laceration to his face and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The suspects were not on scene when officers arrived and were not located. The victim refused to provided officers with additional information on what occurred. It is unknown what led up to the assault.

No suspect description was provided beyond three men, possibly Hispanic, wearing gray hooded sweatshirts and black pants.

Strong-Arm Robbery – On February 14 at 4:10AM, officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 8200 Falls Grove Dr in Manassas (20111) to investigate a robbery. The store employee reported to police that two men and two women entered the business and began shopping.

At one point, one of the men assaulted the employee while the other suspects grabbed merchandise. The group took various items before fleeing in a white SUV with Maryland license plates.

The vehicle was las seen heading on Centreville Rd towards Fairfax County. No injuries were reported.

Suspect Descriptions:

Two black males, one reportedly between 5’9”-6’0”, the other approximately 5’5”, both wearing all dark colored clothing

Two black females, one 5’3” wearing a dark colored dress, the other approximately 5’5” with multi- colored hair, wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt and carrying a yellow bag