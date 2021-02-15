Lois M. Hartle

Lois Marie Hartle, 92, of Dumfries, Virginia, passed away on February 8, 2021. Lois was born in Lanse, PA on February 3, 1929. She graduated from Cooper Township High School. She was married to Paul Joseph Hartle on September 7, 1948; they were married for 67 years, during which she was a homemaker.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Lili Nelson, her husband Paul and her siblings Stanley and Lester. Lois is survived by her children: son Brian Hartle and his wife Joan, daughter Cindy Strang, son Paul Hartle, Jr. and his wife Pam. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Kellie Mattix, Sarah Heitzler, Kim Winkler, Kyle Strang, Karly Strang, Emily Waldron and Paul Hartle III, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.