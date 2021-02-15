Johnny Brooks also known as “John” was born on December 31, 1948, in Washington, D.C., departed this life on Sunday February 7, 2021. Born to the late Lorence and Bersia Lester.

Johnny attended public school in Prince Georges County, Md. Graduated from University of Maryland. He received an honorable discharge from U.S. Army in 1968. Johnny was employed with the Federal Government as a Professional Photographer and retired with 35 years of service. Johnny joined Mt. Calvary Baptist Church 2004.

Johnny leaves to mourn his lovely wife Vienna, four sons Jaylan, Johnney Brooks, Nathaniel, Sylvester, three daughters Deshean Brooks, Myra and Bernice. Five grandchildren Tishae, Anthony, Stewies, Nathaniel, Jr., and Alexis and four great-grand-children Sinceer, Zamarih.