Bridge demolition scheduled in Centreville

Route 29 (Lee Highway) in Centreville will be reduced to a single lane in each direction under I-66 for demolition of the remaining bridge pier of the old I-66 bridges over Route 29 during the overnight hours Friday, February 19. Two-way traffic will run on Route 29 South during this period.

This work is part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.

Drivers using ramps to and from I-66 will not be allowed to make left turns during this time. Drivers should expect delays if traveling in this area and should consider using alternate routes.

Demolition of the bridge pier will occur through the overnight and early morning hours using jackhammers and hoe rams.

All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.

Details include:

Friday, February 19: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Route 29 North and South at I-66

Beginning around 10 p.m. Route 29 will be reduced to a single travel lane in each direction.

Beginning around 10 p.m. Route 29 will be reduced to a single travel lane in each direction. Two-way traffic will run in the southbound lanes of Route 29 under I-66.

All lanes reopen by 8 a.m.

Ramp from I-66 West to Route 29

No left turn to Route 29 North.

Drivers will be directed to turn right on to Route 29 South, stay to the left, and make a U-turn at O’Day Drive onto Route 29 North.

Ramp from I-66 East to Route 29

No left turn to Route 29 South.

Drivers will be directed to Route 29 North, stay to the left and continue to the intersection of Trinity Parkway/Machen Road. At the traffic signal, drivers will use the left-most of the two left-turn lanes to make a U-turn onto Route 29 South.

Ramp from Route 29 North to I-66 East

The ramp from Route 29 North to I-66 East will be closed.

Drivers will continue farther north to the intersection of Trinity Parkway/Machen Road. At the traffic signal, drivers will use the left-most of the two left-turn lanes to make a U-turn onto Route 29 South, then stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 East.

As an alternate route, drivers can continue farther north to Route 28 North, stay to the right, and follow signs to I-66 East.

Turn lane from Route 29 South to I-66 West

No left turn to I-66 West.

Drivers will continue farther south, stay to the left and make a U-turn at O’Day Drive onto Route 29 North, and then follow signs to I-66 West.

The I-66 bridges over Route 29 are being reconstructed as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project. The bridges are being lengthened, widened, and raised to accommodate the new Express Lanes and provide room for any future mass transit along I-66 and future widening of Route 29. This work is being done in phases in order to maintain traffic on I-66 throughout construction.