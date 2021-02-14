VDOT crews removing downed trees from hard-hit areas in Fredericksburg area

Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) worked all day to remove downed trees and utility lines to reopen as many roads as possible in the hardest hit areas of the Fredericksburg District, including Caroline, Lancaster, Northumberland, Essex, King and Queen, King William and Middlesex counties.

Nearly 30 roads remain closed in the Fredericksburg District. Many of these roads are closed due to downed trees and branches entangled with power lines.

VDOT crews are being assisted by tree removal contractors, and are coordinating with utility companies to reopen the roads and restore power.

Before starting a trip, drivers are advised to check 511Virginia for a real-time list of roads closed along their route.

Motorists should never move or drive around “Road Closed” signs. The sign is in place because the roadway is not safe for travel.

Cleanup efforts will continue until all state-maintained roads are safe for travel.

Most roadways in the Fredericksburg, Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula area are clear of snow and ice. Crews will still monitor road conditions overnight and respond to treat any isolated icy patches.