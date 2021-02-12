Manassas Restaurant Week is Feb. 14 to 18

Manassas will host its annual restaurant week from Feb. 14 to 18, marking the first time since the start of the pandemic the city has held the event.
Restrictions put in place by Gov. Ralph Northam limiting the number of people who can be inside restaurants are still in place, to include requiring partons to remain six feet apart, wear facemasks when not eating, and put down their alcoholic drinks by 10 p.m.
A total of eight restaurants will participate in the event. The city provides more information about the restaurant week in a press release.
Diners can enjoy two courses for $25 or three courses for $35 at several City of Manassas restaurants, including:
- Crossroads Tabletop Tavern, 9412 Main Street, 571.364.8885
- Mariachis Tequileria, 9428 Battle Street, 703.369.6022
- Monza, 9405 Battle Street, 703.434.3621
- Okra’s Louisiana Bistro, 9110 Center Street, 703.330.2728
- Public House Kitchen and Brewery, 9406 Battle Street, 571.292.1427
- Rangoli, 10223 Nokesville Road, 703.957.4900
- Siam Classic Thai Restaurant, 9403 East Street, 703.368.5647
- Suyo Wild Chicken, 10169 Hastings Drive, 571.379.4853
“We look forward to supporting our local restaurants after a tough year through this annual event,” said Debbie Haight, Executive Director. “Even if Restaurant Week 2021 looks a little different than it has in years past, we hope area residents will get out and enjoy the great food Manassas City has to offer.”
Restaurants will be open for indoor dining with tables spaced at least 6 feet apart, but take-out is also encouraged. As a reminder, onsite alcohol consumption is currently prohibited after 10 p.m. and all restaurants must close between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m.
For a full list of restaurants participating in Restaurant Week 2021 and to learn more about Historic Manassas, Inc., visit visitmanassas.org.