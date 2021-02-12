Manassas Restaurant Week is Feb. 14 to 18

Manassas will host its annual restaurant week from Feb. 14 to 18, marking the first time since the start of the pandemic the city has held the event.

Restrictions put in place by Gov. Ralph Northam limiting the number of people who can be inside restaurants are still in place, to include requiring partons to remain six feet apart, wear facemasks when not eating, and put down their alcoholic drinks by 10 p.m.

A total of eight restaurants will participate in the event. The city provides more information about the restaurant week in a press release.