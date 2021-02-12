Ice Storm Feb. 13 & 14: Latest updates

Check our Twitter list below, full of storm updates from local governments, utilities, and transportation agencies.

Here’s a link to the latest forecast.

An ice storm warning is in effect from 7 a.m. Saturday, February 14 until 7 a.m. Sunday, February 14 for Stafford, Spotsylvania and King George counties in Virginia, where as much as a quarter-inch of ice could form surfaces.

To the north in Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park, a winter weather advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday where sleet is expected to mix with freezing rain.

A Twitter List by PotomacLocal