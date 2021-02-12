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Ice Storm Feb. 13 & 14: Latest updates

By Uriah Kiser
An ice storm is expected to bring a quarter inch of of ice to area surfaces Saturday and Sunday. [Image: National Weather Service]

Check our Twitter list below, full of storm updates from local governments, utilities, and transportation agencies.

Here’s a link to the latest forecast.

An ice storm warning is in effect from 7 a.m. Saturday, February 14 until 7 a.m.  Sunday, February 14 for Stafford, Spotsylvania and King George counties in Virginia, where as much as a quarter-inch of ice could form surfaces.

To the north in Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park, a winter weather advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday where sleet is expected to mix with freezing rain.

 

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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