Mrs. Hilda Webb was born on April 22, 1936 in Cadwell, GA.

She ascended to the heavens on January 30, 2021 while at her home in Woodbridge, VA.

Her loving husband, Mr. James Webb, Jr. of more than 60 years preceded her in death. She is survived by three sons: Mr. Kenneth K. Webb, Mr. Raymond Webb and Mr. Richard Webb and one daughter: Mrs. Carolyn Moye and their families. She is a Grandmother and Great Grandmother to many.

Father Mr. Oscar Miller Hall, Mother Mrs. Malissie Burch Hall preceded her in death. A Dear sister and survived by Mr. Sam Hall, Mr. Clinton Hall, Mrs. Rebedell Brooks and Mrs. Dorthyann Hall and many loving Brother and Sister In-Laws. Also, brothers and sister Mr. Walter Hall, Mr. Talmonage Hall, Mr. Nathanual Hall, Mr. Wallace Hall and Mrs. Jacalyn Stone all preceded her in death.

She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.

Mrs. Hilda Webb, known to most as Ms. Hilda settled in Alexandria, Virginia along with her late husband Mr. James Webb, Jr. In 1955 after leaving Georgia. While living and working in the city of Alexandria, VA they raised and provided for their four children. Later in Spring Season of 1975 Ms. Hilda and her family moved to Woodbridge, VA.

She retired from the Hospitality Industry after nearly 30 years and became a dedicated Homemaker. Ms. Hilda enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening, cooking and watching her favorite TV shows “Let’s Make a Deal!” and “Joel Osteen”.

The most cherished in Ms. Hilda’s life were her Faith, Marriage, Children and Family.