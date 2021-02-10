Woman strangled inside Dumfries hotel room escapes

A Lorton man is in custody after a woman escaped from a Dumfries motel and told police she was abducted and strangled.

Strangulation | Abduction *ARREST – On February 9, the suspect sought in connection to the assault that was reported to have occurred at the Motel 6 located at 17133 Dumfries Rd. in Dumfries (22026) on February 1, was arrested. The suspect, Jeremy Dewayne NICKENS, was located and taken into custody by members of the Fairfax County Police Department.

The original police report:

Strangulation | Abduction [Previously Released] – On February 1 at 1:15AM, officers responded to the Motel 6 located at 17133 Dumfries Rd. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 27-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were inside a room when a verbal altercation escalated. The accused took the victim’s phone and refused to let her leave the room.

Over the course of a few hours, the accused struck and kicked the victim several times before wrapping his arm around her neck. When the accused fell asleep, the victim was able to escape from the room and ran to the front desk where police were contacted. The accused took the victim’s phone and fled prior to police arriving at the location.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. While investigating, officers also determined that an active protective order was in place barring contact between the victim and the accused. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Jeremy Dewayne NICKENS. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.