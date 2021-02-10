Stafford man dies after crash near airport

A 26-year-old Stafford man was pulled from a wrecked car Tuesday and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
The victim, Sean O’Driscoll, was driving a vehicle on Shelton Shop Road, near the Stafford Regional Airport, which struck a tree and collided with a fence. He was extricated from the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Stafford County sheriff did not say what type of car the victim was driving.
The sheriff’s incident report is below.
On February 8 at 5:59 p.m., the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident in the 800 block of Mountain View Road. Responding deputies discovered the vehicle had traveled off of the roadway and struck a tree before colliding with a fence. The passenger, Sean O’Driscoll, 26, of Stafford, was extracted from the vehicle and Fire and Rescue personnel began life-saving measures. He was transported to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.
The investigation is assigned to the Traffic Safety Unit. The initial investigation indicates speed was a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.