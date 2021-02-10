Stafford man dies after crash near airport

A 26-year-old Stafford man was pulled from a wrecked car Tuesday and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The victim, Sean O’Driscoll, was driving a vehicle on Shelton Shop Road, near the Stafford Regional Airport, which struck a tree and collided with a fence. He was extricated from the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Stafford County sheriff did not say what type of car the victim was driving.

The sheriff’s incident report is below.