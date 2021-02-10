Snow accumulation totals revised lower for mid-week storm

We should see much less snow than what was forecast to fall just 24 hours ago.

What had been five to eight inches of snow expected is now about two inches, according to the National Weather Service in Sterling. And for some — like Stafford County where a snow “hole” is forecast, there could be little to any accumulation.

This is not the snow-lovers forecast many had been hoping for. The weather service outlines a winter weather advisory, to include Prince William County, and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, in the update below.

The storm is expected to move in after 5 p.m and stay with us through Friday.