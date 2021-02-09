Volunteer opportunities in our area: Medical Reserve Corps and more

Greetings, Prince William – Boxes of Basics, a nonprofit located in Manassas, needs volunteer delivery drivers to deliver boxes of children’s clothing to their partners for distribution to families. Just a few hours of your time will help provide vulnerable children in our community with the warm clothing they need! Please email [email protected] to learn more.

Non-COVID-19 Opportunities:

Does your organization have that “one in a million” volunteer or community partner who has been especially helpful to your agency during this pandemic? Here’s your chance to recognize and thank them for their service – nominations for the Virginia Governor’s Volunteerism & Community Service Awards are now open! Please visit https://virginiaservice.virginia.gov/volunteering/governors-volunteerism-awards/ to view the categories and submit your nomination. Online nominations must be submitted by 5 pm, April 23. Winners will be honored in May. Please email [email protected] for more information.



Volunteer Prince William’s Alternative Community Service Program needs 2-3 Spanish/English bilingual volunteers to provide translation services to our community service clients each Tuesday and Thursday afternoon from 1 pm to 3 pm. This is an as-needed, remote, teleconferencing opportunity. Spanish-speaking clients are instructed to phone our office Tuesdays and Thursdays between 1 pm and 3 pm. We will conference you into the call in order to assist with completing of our intake process. Training is provided! Please contact Shelley at 703.369.5292 Ext 316 or [email protected] for more information.



BEACON has an urgent need for a Tech Facilitator for their Monday morning class, 9:30 am-11 am through March 2nd. Volunteers will provide technical support via Zoom. Basic knowledge on hosting meetings and using Zoom features preferred. Training provided. BEACON is also in need of Volunteer Teachers for their ESOL classes for the Spring session which begins March 22. It’s a minimum 12-week commitment, 2-4 hours of teaching per week. Training is provided! Please fill out an application at https://beaconliteracy.org/get-involved/volunteer-application/ . For more information, call 571.422.2242 or email [email protected] .



House of Mercy says, “Help Fill Our Fridge and Stock Our Shelves!” They are holding their first Virtual Food Drive to stock the shelves in their Food Pantry. Visit their Virtual Food Drive page, Select the products you want to donate then View your cart, click and pay. It’s easy as 1-2-3! Please visit https://houseofmercyva.org/ to begin shopping and help food insecure families. Please email [email protected] to learn more. PS – they also have need volunteers, please visit https://houseofmercyva.org/volunteer/ to learn how you can get involved.



Mark your calendars! Keep Prince William Beautiful is hosting a Community Cleanup on Saturday, February 13, focusing on the Fuller Heights Road area in Triangle. Two shifts are available, 10am-1pm and 10:30am-1:30pm. Volunteers will meet at Fuller Heights Park, 18511 Old Triangle Road, Triangle, and will spread out from there to remove litter from the public spaces in the community. Children under 16 are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult. Please visit https://volunteer.kab.org/opportunity/a2a4M0000017HCMQA2 to register. Please contact Sean at [email protected] to learn more about this family-friendly event.



Did You Know: Prince William Food Rescue Heroes who are “55 and better” can also join the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP)! Along with the benefits of volunteering to do home food deliveries, RSVP members also receive a mileage stipend and insurance coverage while on their volunteer shift. Just an hour or so of your time helps provide food to local families facing food insecurity! Please email [email protected] to learn how you can join.

