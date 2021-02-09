Volunteer opportunities in our area: Medical Reserve Corps and more

Greetings, Prince William – Boxes of Basics, a nonprofit located in Manassas, needs volunteer delivery drivers to deliver boxes of children’s clothing to their partners for distribution to families. Just a few hours of your time will help provide vulnerable children in our community with the warm clothing they need! Please email [email protected] to learn more.
Non-COVID-19 Opportunities:
- Does your organization have that “one in a million” volunteer or community partner who has been especially helpful to your agency during this pandemic? Here’s your chance to recognize and thank them for their service – nominations for the Virginia Governor’s Volunteerism & Community Service Awards are now open! Please visit https://virginiaservice.virginia.gov/volunteering/governors-volunteerism-awards/ to view the categories and submit your nomination. Online nominations must be submitted by 5 pm, April 23. Winners will be honored in May. Please email [email protected] for more information.
- Volunteer Prince William’s Alternative Community Service Program needs 2-3 Spanish/English bilingual volunteers to provide translation services to our community service clients each Tuesday and Thursday afternoon from 1 pm to 3 pm. This is an as-needed, remote, teleconferencing opportunity. Spanish-speaking clients are instructed to phone our office Tuesdays and Thursdays between 1 pm and 3 pm. We will conference you into the call in order to assist with completing of our intake process. Training is provided! Please contact Shelley at 703.369.5292 Ext 316 or [email protected] for more information.
- BEACON has an urgent need for a Tech Facilitator for their Monday morning class, 9:30 am-11 am through March 2nd. Volunteers will provide technical support via Zoom. Basic knowledge on hosting meetings and using Zoom features preferred. Training provided. BEACON is also in need of Volunteer Teachers for their ESOL classes for the Spring session which begins March 22. It’s a minimum 12-week commitment, 2-4 hours of teaching per week. Training is provided! Please fill out an application at https://beaconliteracy.org/get-involved/volunteer-application/. For more information, call 571.422.2242 or email [email protected].
- House of Mercy says, “Help Fill Our Fridge and Stock Our Shelves!” They are holding their first Virtual Food Drive to stock the shelves in their Food Pantry. Visit their Virtual Food Drive page, Select the products you want to donate then View your cart, click and pay. It’s easy as 1-2-3! Please visit https://houseofmercyva.org/ to begin shopping and help food insecure families. Please email [email protected] to learn more. PS – they also have need volunteers, please visit https://houseofmercyva.org/volunteer/ to learn how you can get involved.
- Mark your calendars! Keep Prince William Beautiful is hosting a Community Cleanup on Saturday, February 13, focusing on the Fuller Heights Road area in Triangle. Two shifts are available, 10am-1pm and 10:30am-1:30pm. Volunteers will meet at Fuller Heights Park, 18511 Old Triangle Road, Triangle, and will spread out from there to remove litter from the public spaces in the community. Children under 16 are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult. Please visit https://volunteer.kab.org/opportunity/a2a4M0000017HCMQA2 to register. Please contact Sean at [email protected] to learn more about this family-friendly event.
- Did You Know: Prince William Food Rescue Heroes who are “55 and better” can also join the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP)! Along with the benefits of volunteering to do home food deliveries, RSVP members also receive a mileage stipend and insurance coverage while on their volunteer shift. Just an hour or so of your time helps provide food to local families facing food insecurity! Please email[email protected] to learn how you can join.
- Spanish speakers! SERVE needs bilingual volunteers age 21+ to assist food clients in their Hunger Resource Center. Volunteers must be at least 21 years of age, able to speak fluent Spanish and English, be able to commit to at least one shift per week for at least six months. Your skills will make a big impact as you ensure Spanish-speaking families have access to nutritious food. Please email [email protected] to learn how you can make a difference.
COVID-19 Volunteer Opportunities:
Medical Reserve Corps Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency! Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics, and more! Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone! Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training, and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at vamrc.org. Questions? Please email Amy at [email protected] for more information.
- American Red Cross needs volunteers to be Shelter Service Associates in the event of a disaster during COVID-19. Volunteers work in person in a Red Cross shelter before, during, and/or after a disaster event, completing tasks necessary for shelter operations and providing assistance for disaster clients. Duties include working in reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information or other areas within a shelter. Please email[email protected] for more information.
- Prince William Food Rescue (PWFR) needs Food Rescue Heroes as the program is super busy delivering food to both ACTS and SERVE homebound senior citizens. Volunteers are urgently needed countywide! Home food deliveries are no contact and follow social distancing guidelines. PWFR is an app-based program enabling volunteers to pick up viable, close to expiration food from supermarkets, restaurants, food pantries, etc., and then deliver it to a program that can immediately use the food. Just an hour of your time will do much to provide relief for food-insecure families in our community! More info on PWFR may be found at https://pwfoodrescue.org/. Please contact Shirley at [email protected] or call 703.441.8606 ext. 212 for more information.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.