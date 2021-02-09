The UPS Store helps me work from anywhere

When I started my Potomac Local News 10 years ago, I knew I wanted a job that would allow me to work from anywhere.

That’s why the UPS Store is a great option for a busy guy like me.

At The UPS Stores, they can help me with everything for my business!

The UPS Stores at Sowder Village Square, near to Super Target near Manassas and at Potomac Town Center at Stonebridge in Woodbridge, next to Wegmans, owned and operated by Didlake, are the right choice for all of my printing, packing, and shipping needs.

Whether it’s shipping, faxing, notary services, or a physical mailbox where I can get my mail when I’m on the go, they’ve got me covered with the services you rely on to help my business grow.

Uriah Kiser

Founder / Publisher

Potomac Local News