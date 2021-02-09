Poilce see massive drop in donations for Polar Plunge over last year

The 2021 Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Virginia was a success, with Team PWCPD raising more than $3,100 for the athletes of Special Olympics Virginia.

The virtual event led to a 96% drop in donations, as the department last year raked in $91,000 for the event when it was held in-person at Leesylvania State Park in Woodbridge.

This year’s virtual event culminated on Feb. 6, 2021.

The Prince William County Police Department thanks the community for its support in raising money for Special Olympics Virginia, including participating virtually on Polar Plunge teams. The team’s total helped raise a statewide amount of more than $835,000 for the athletes of Special Olympics Virginia.

Team PWCPD would also like to thank all the Department members and County residents who donated to the Polar Plunge. Here is to getting back to the beach next year.

Money raised during the Polar Plunge benefits Special Olympics, an organization which is supported by law enforcement officers throughout the United States and in 45 countries.

The Polar Plunge proceeds benefit Special Olympics, an organization which is supported by law enforcement officers throughout the United States and in 45 countries.