Originals New ordinance brings changes to on-street parking enforcement in Manassas By Potomac Local News Published February 9, 2021 at 11:47AM | Updated July 1, 2022 at 4:34PM Manassas police photographed a car parked illegally in the city's Georgetown South neighborhood. [Photo: Manassas City Government] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only